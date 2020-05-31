Douglas Raymond Cale
Douglas Raymond Cale, age 72, passed away May 18, 2020, after a health battle with diabetes and lung cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Cale and Lila Jane Stanwood and by his son, Scott.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Cheryle Harbaugh and her husband Rick; son, Robert Cale of California; daughter, Cathy Clark of Arizona; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and a nephew.
Douglas honorably served his country in the US Navy. He was proud of his real estate work, taught many classes and was mentor to many. His organizational skills allowed him to develop many real estate charts and forms. Douglas was working toward his dream: DC Realty, as the broker/owner when his health began to fail.
He was a member of Sandia Presbyterian Church; California and New Mexico Realtor Associations as well as the Freemasons and Moose Lodge of California.
Douglas has been interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery. He will be missed by his family, neighbors and real estate associates.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Directfuneralservicesabq.com
Douglas Raymond Cale, age 72, passed away May 18, 2020, after a health battle with diabetes and lung cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Cale and Lila Jane Stanwood and by his son, Scott.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Cheryle Harbaugh and her husband Rick; son, Robert Cale of California; daughter, Cathy Clark of Arizona; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and a nephew.
Douglas honorably served his country in the US Navy. He was proud of his real estate work, taught many classes and was mentor to many. His organizational skills allowed him to develop many real estate charts and forms. Douglas was working toward his dream: DC Realty, as the broker/owner when his health began to fail.
He was a member of Sandia Presbyterian Church; California and New Mexico Realtor Associations as well as the Freemasons and Moose Lodge of California.
Douglas has been interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery. He will be missed by his family, neighbors and real estate associates.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Directfuneralservicesabq.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.