Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 11:00 AM Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque , NM

Colonel Douglas Ronald Lincoln, Jr., USAF (Ret.), age 67, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Pottstown, PA on April 6, 1952 to Douglas Ronald Lincoln and Jeanne Lorraine Kline. He was preceded in death by his father. After earning a degree in biology at Pennsylvania State University, he joined the Air Force in 1975 to pursue his passion, flying. He had a long and decorated 30-year career in the Air Force, flying F-4 and F-111 jets, among other roles in aerospace defense. While stationed at Upper Heyford AFB, England, his 79th Tactical Fighter Squadron was deployed for combat in the Gulf War. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit as well as the Distinguished Flying Cross, for "heroism and extraordinary achievement" in aerial flight. Colleagues remembered Douglas's grace under pressure in tough situations and that he always took the time to listen to their concerns. In 1969 he met the love of his life, Phyllis, at a high school dance. Together they raised a family with their two boys, Douglas and Brian, while living around the world. After his retirement at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM, he stayed active with law enforcement organizations as a Bernalillo County Sherriff's Deputy and a New Mexico Ranger. He was active in his church as well as an avid hunter. Douglas lived a life of integrity and service. His maxim was, "Say what you mean and mean what you say." He was always there for friends and family to offer support and contribute when help was needed. He was a kind and patient teacher who loved his family with a full heart. Douglas is survived by his mother, Jeanne K. Lincoln of Pottstown, PA; wife, Phyllis Lincoln of Albuquerque, NM; his two children, Douglas R. (Jennifer) Lincoln of Portland, OR and Brian A. Lincoln of Denver, CO; his two grandchildren, Henry Lincoln and Charles Lincoln; and his two brothers, David Lincoln and Denny Lincoln. He was interred with full military honors on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation at



www.danielsfuneral.com



