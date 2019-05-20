Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglass W. Toya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglass W. Toya



In Memoriam - 2019







Doug, when God gave you to us on May 19, 1973 you touched and changed our lives forever. And after you left us almost 45 years later, you again changed people's lives forever. At your celebration of life last year, your many friends described the gaping hole left in their lives.



This passage is about us. The moment that you left us, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears on my cheeks.



Remembering you is easy, I do it every day; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life here has gone on with out you, but will never be the same.



This thing called life is



a miracle. Losing you



showed us how precious, special and unique every moment is. God's hand taking you to His home for a reunion with those that have gone before is another miracle. That makes this a great day! Your family and friends miss you; love you son.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close