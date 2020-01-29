Dovina Dove Gutierrez
Dovina Dove Gutierrez, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Dovina is preceded in death by her brother Martin Gutierrez. She is survived by her father Fred Gutierrez, mother Lydia Gutierrez, daughter Enjoly Anne Gutierrez, brothers; Anthony Gutierrez (Ruth), Alfred Gutierrez (Cindy), Gabriel Gutierrez ( Peggy, Adam Gutierrez (Audra), sisters; Eva Gutierrez, and Tierza Anaya (Jessie). Dovina's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm at St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church located at 3424 4th St., 87107. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Therese. Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE 87102. Please visit Dovina's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 29, 2020