Doyle R. Wise
Doyle Ray Wise passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born October 26, 1936 in Casa Grande, AZ, the son of Carl Hessie Wise and Elva Myrtle Wise (nee Sanders), brother of the late Kamella "Guy" Fine, Walter "Pete" Wise, Mary Pitcher, Flora Doster, Jim Wise, Jane West, and a late infant sister. Doyle was the husband of Elizabeth Wise and Diane Meyer Wise. He was the father of the late Heidi Wise, Erin Nauta, Leslie Wise and late Patricia Wise, grandfather of Ian McDonald, Lauren McDonald, Kaelin McDonald, and Erin McDonald, and great-grandfather of Connor and Oliver. His later years were spent happily with his partner Marion Braddick.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 15, 2019