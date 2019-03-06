Drucilla Joanna Jett
Drucilla Joanna Jett was born in Bluewater, NM, on February 2, 1930, to Henry and Birdie Myrick. She and her sister, Marcella, worked in their parents' general store/gas station in Bluewater, NM. She married her high school sweetheart and had five children. She took motherhood seriously and raised 5 good kids, mostly alone, by working several jobs at a time. She remarried two times, the last to Thomas Jett, and lived happily for 35 years, raising 1 of her 7 grandchildren. She was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren. She was kind and sweet; believed in Jesus and the Golden Rule. Graveside services will be held at the Pioneer Memorial Park, Bluewater, NM, on March 8, at 2:00 p.m. See also https://www.danielsfuneral.com/listings
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2019