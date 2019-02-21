Dulcelina Herrera
Dulcelina Herrera (Jaramillo), age 90, born in Belen, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Mrs. Herrera is survived by her beloved husband, Jose; children, Phillip Herrera, Ernest Herrera and wife, Judy, Phyllis Herrera, Danny Herrera, Karen Martinez and husband, Raul; brothers, Manuel Jaramillo Jr. and wife, Mary, Joe Henry Jaramillo and wife, Clemencia; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Herrera was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Lugarda Jaramillo; sisters, Felicita Jaramillo and Clara Tenorio, Viola Lucero; brother, Leo Jaramillo and sons, Vincent and Anthony Herrera.
A visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Delbert Herrera, Antonio Herrera Bryand, Phillip Herrera Jr., Victor Herrera, Joey Martinez and Andy Montoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Bryand and Steve Abeyta.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2019