Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dulcelina Herrera. View Sign

Dulcelina Herrera







Dulcelina Herrera (Jaramillo), age 90, born in Belen, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Mrs. Herrera is survived by her beloved husband, Jose; children, Phillip Herrera, Ernest Herrera and wife, Judy, Phyllis Herrera, Danny Herrera, Karen Martinez and husband, Raul; brothers, Manuel Jaramillo Jr. and wife, Mary, Joe Henry Jaramillo and wife, Clemencia; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Herrera was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Lugarda Jaramillo; sisters, Felicita Jaramillo and Clara Tenorio, Viola Lucero; brother, Leo Jaramillo and sons, Vincent and Anthony Herrera.



A visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Delbert Herrera, Antonio Herrera Bryand, Phillip Herrera Jr., Victor Herrera, Joey Martinez and Andy Montoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Bryand and Steve Abeyta.



Please visit



to sign the guest book.



Arrangements by:







Gabaldon Mortuary



1000 Old Coors Dr. SW



(505) 243-7861



Dulcelina HerreraDulcelina Herrera (Jaramillo), age 90, born in Belen, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Mrs. Herrera is survived by her beloved husband, Jose; children, Phillip Herrera, Ernest Herrera and wife, Judy, Phyllis Herrera, Danny Herrera, Karen Martinez and husband, Raul; brothers, Manuel Jaramillo Jr. and wife, Mary, Joe Henry Jaramillo and wife, Clemencia; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Herrera was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Lugarda Jaramillo; sisters, Felicita Jaramillo and Clara Tenorio, Viola Lucero; brother, Leo Jaramillo and sons, Vincent and Anthony Herrera.A visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Delbert Herrera, Antonio Herrera Bryand, Phillip Herrera Jr., Victor Herrera, Joey Martinez and Andy Montoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Bryand and Steve Abeyta.Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861 Funeral Home Gabaldon Mortuary

1000 Old Coors Drive SW

Albuquerque , NM 87121

(505) 243-7861 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close