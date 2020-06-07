Dwight WeaksDwight Weaks, age 92, long-time resident of Albuquerque, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home with his wife Joan, sons Dan and Tim and other family members at his bedside on Friday, May 29, 2020. Dwight was born in February 1928 in the small farming town of Fenton, Michigan to father Otto Dwight Weaks and mother Mary LeSuire-Weaks.Dwight is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Marie Weaks; sons, Dan (Kelly), Tim (Cindy),eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, K. Don Weaks; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Dwight was predeceased by sisters, Collie Harmon, and Vernal Bell.Dwight was a Navy veteran who participated in Operation Crossroads in Bikini and Enewetak Atoll and was involved with and witnessed the Abel and Baker atomic bomb tests at those sites.Dwight was a journeyman glazer and glass artisan for decades in Albuquerque and founded and successfully managed Dwight's Glass and Mirror, the family business, now managed by son Tim, in 1976.Dwight and Joan were members of Uptown church for 60 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially those friends in the Square Ups dancing club where he was notorious for not following the call and having two left feet. What he lacked in rhythm and skill he made up for with great enthusiasm.Dwight was dedicated to his family and very proud of his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was completely captivated and totally in love with wife Joan for over 70 years whom he often respectfully referred to as the "Chairwoman of the Board", showing very good judgement indeed.Private services have been held in accordance with the Governor's public health directive. A public life celebration will be scheduled when appropriate. Please visit our online guestbook for Dwight at