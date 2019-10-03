E. Lela Bridge







E. Lela Bridge born Saturday, May 16 1942 went to be with our Lord and savior Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:16 a.m As desired, she left her earthly body to live forever in heaven with dignity and grace. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Paul T. Bridge; four children, Jimmy D. Bridge and wife Terrie, Kelly S. Leatherman and husband Acie, Gay Lynn Doty and husband Norman, Paula J. Sichler and husband Chris, eleven grandchildren ; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lelia Richard who help raise her; mother Helen Belcher; father Linus Richard; Sisters Syble A. Riehl who was her rock, Peggy "Jackie" Felkins, and Kathy Van Patten. Lela loved and cherished her lifetime friend and sister-in-law Jane R. Bridge, her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Pall Bearers - Acie Leatherman; Chris Sichler; Norman Doty; Jimmy Bridge II; and Steven Sichler. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to Valencia Cowboy Church. Services will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation reception following services at Valencia Cowboy Church,



1 AT&T Rd. Los Lunas, NM 87031.



