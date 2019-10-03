E. Lela Bridge (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Lela Bridge.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Valencia Cowboy Church
1 AT&T Rd.
Los Lunas, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Following Services
Valencia Cowboy Church
1 AT&T Rd.
Los Lunas, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

E. Lela Bridge



E. Lela Bridge born Saturday, May 16 1942 went to be with our Lord and savior Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:16 a.m As desired, she left her earthly body to live forever in heaven with dignity and grace. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Paul T. Bridge; four children, Jimmy D. Bridge and wife Terrie, Kelly S. Leatherman and husband Acie, Gay Lynn Doty and husband Norman, Paula J. Sichler and husband Chris, eleven grandchildren ; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lelia Richard who help raise her; mother Helen Belcher; father Linus Richard; Sisters Syble A. Riehl who was her rock, Peggy "Jackie" Felkins, and Kathy Van Patten. Lela loved and cherished her lifetime friend and sister-in-law Jane R. Bridge, her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Pall Bearers - Acie Leatherman; Chris Sichler; Norman Doty; Jimmy Bridge II; and Steven Sichler. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to Valencia Cowboy Church. Services will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation reception following services at Valencia Cowboy Church,

1 AT&T Rd. Los Lunas, NM 87031.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.