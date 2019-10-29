|
|
Earl Broidy
Earl Broidy, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Albert, 3800 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 followed by a burial at Fairview Memorial Park. For full obituary and more details please visit our online guestbook for Earl at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 29, 2019