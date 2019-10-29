Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Albert
3800 Louisiana Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, CA
Earl Broidy Obituary
Earl Broidy





Earl Broidy, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Albert, 3800 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 followed by a burial at Fairview Memorial Park. For full obituary and more details please visit our online guestbook for Earl at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
