Earl M. Culler



Earl M. Culler



(Jan.6, 1927 â€" Dec. 25, 2019)















Earl passed away peacefully on Christmas day surrounded by loved ones, including his best friends Heidi and Jerry. He is survived by his 2 sons David & Bill, their wives Sonia & Terri, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by ex-wife June, daughters Debbie & Stefanie, and son Tom. He always had a special place in his heart for his "4th Son" Gary Cortez. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, the family made the cross country trek to N.M. in 1935 to help mom who was suffering from tuberculosis at the time. They first settled around The Old Placers area in the Ortiz Mountains outside Santa Fe, where his dad found work in the gold mines before moving to Sulphur Springs in the Jemez Mountains, a place Earl called home. A World War II Navy Veteran (1943-1944), Earl spent time as a cook on the battle ship USS Meade as it protected important supply channels around the Philippine Islands and even down near Australia. Earl worked very hard to support his growing family as a truck driver, scrap iron expert, and finally as owner of Culler Salvage at 911 Gatewood SW for close to 30 years. Earl was dearly loved and respected around town, especially at his favorite eating establishments like Macs, Western View, the Golden Corral, and K&I Diner, where he often entered through the kitchen and was very particular about each and every step in how he wanted his food prepared. You felt like you were with a Rock Star when you went out to eat with Earl. He had a sharp wit and a clear mind all the way up until the day he died. We dearly thank all the people who took care of him at Rio Las Estancias for the past 4 years, many of them said that they weren't supposed to say anything but, that Earl was their favorite. R.I.P Earl, we will miss you very much. Services will be organized shortly, for Q&A please call David at 505-227-7701.



