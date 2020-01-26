Earl E. Weaver (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray Weaver
Service Information
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO
80122
(303)-221-0030
Obituary
Send Flowers

Earl E. "Buzz" Weaver



August 7, 1930 - January 14, 2020



Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Husband of June Weaver (Deceased) Children: Michael (Paula) Weaver, Sandra (Steve) Tyler, Brad (Barilyn) Weaver, Six Grandchildren: Kelli, Kerri, Matthew, Hilary, Sean, Hannah Eight great-grandchildren. Pharmacy degree-1952, The University of New Mexico, Pharmaceutical Sales (Parke Davis) 1956 - 1991

Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Centennial, CO   (303) 221-0030
funeral home direction icon