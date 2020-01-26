Earl E. "Buzz" Weaver
August 7, 1930 - January 14, 2020
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Husband of June Weaver (Deceased) Children: Michael (Paula) Weaver, Sandra (Steve) Tyler, Brad (Barilyn) Weaver, Six Grandchildren: Kelli, Kerri, Matthew, Hilary, Sean, Hannah Eight great-grandchildren. Pharmacy degree-1952, The University of New Mexico, Pharmaceutical Sales (Parke Davis) 1956 - 1991
Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020