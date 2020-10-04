Earl Qualler
Earl Qualler, 93, beloved father and husband, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He entered this world on July 10, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI, born to John and Viola Qualler.
He is survived by his children, Susan, William (Nancy), Jean, Betty (Darin), Cindy; and his 41 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at FRENCH â€" Westside. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National CeKmetery where he will be reunited with his beloved wife, Caroline Qualler, who passed on November 14, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Earl's name to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or call 800-227-2345. Please visit our online guest book for Earl at www.FrenchFunerals.com
