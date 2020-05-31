Earl R. Schultz







On Wednesday May 20, 2020, Earl R. Schultz, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Earl was born on October 6, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to Clara and Earl Schultz. At a young age, his family moved to Albuquerque, NM. He spent the latter part of his years living in Bosque Farms, NM.



Earl spent most of his career in communications working for Mountain Bell, US West then Quest. He preferred climbing telephone poles to using the extending bucket truck. He worked installation, cable splicing, and was involved with fiber optic technology. He was proud of his career and loved telling stories about time doing work on the reservations, remote parts of NM and many of the growing neighborhoods of Albuquerque.



Some of his passions in life were fishing, working in the yard, watching Nascar on the weekends, wood carving and riding his bike. He really enjoyed being on his bike while patrolling as part of the neighborhood watch in the Village of Bosque Farms. When out driving around town, he frequently would see somebody he knew and would stop to say hi. Second to his love of his family was his love for his "pups". They gave him entertainment and great happiness.



Earl is survived by his wife Joan, his daughter Becky Bowen, and step children Christopher Blecha, Lisa Hollembaek and Gregor Blecha. Earl is preceded in death by his sister Sally Hammett, Hilda Schultz, and his parents Clara and Earl Schultz.



There will be no public services held, only a private family celebration.





