Reverend Earl S. Harvey, age 94, passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A native New Mexican, Earl was born Friday, March 26, 1926 in Rodey, NM â€" a town near Hatch in Dona Ana County â€" the son of James Elijah (J.E.) Harvey and Zelma Simpson Harvey. Soon after his birth, the family moved to Catron county, NM and Earl spent his childhood among the county's pinon and pine forests â€" a great place for a lifelong bird watcher to grow up. The county was also the place where he met his future bride, Lois E. McCarty. Earl's world changed abruptly with the U.S. entry into WWII. He enlisted in the Air Force and went to Amarillo, TX for basic training. While he was there, Lois joined him, and they were married on Saturday, October 7, 1944. After assignments in Mississippi and California, Earl was stationed in Alamogordo, NM when the first atomic bomb was detonated at The Trinity Site on Monday, July 16, 1945. He was shipped to Japan and served with the occupation forces until late 1946. Following his discharge, Earl attended and obtained a degree from WNMU in Silver City, NM and a degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, CA. He remained an active alumnus of both institutions. Following earl's graduation from seminary, he was ordained a Presbyterian minister in 1952 and called to serve churches in Miami and Chandler, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, Ogden, UT, Carlsbad, NM, and Green Valley, AZ. He was called to found a new church in Albuquerque, NM â€" his beloved St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, founded in 1959. He later served as interim pastor for churches in Flagstaff, AZ and Arvada, CO before retiring in 1990 to Silver City, NM. He and Lois enjoyed bird watching, hiking, and travel during their retirement years. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 70 years; his granddaughter, Jennifer Arterburn; his siblings, Nancy Harvey, James "Butch" Harvey, Marguerite McPhaul, Mildred Cathey, Paul Harvey, and Peggy Brannin. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Baca, Caroline Dillman, Janice Hill (Daniel), and Cynthia Johns; his brother, Gary Harvey; his grandchildren, Valerie Gerke, Daniel Hill, and Sarah Dumas; his great-granddaughters, Adrihanna Book, and Scarlett Baca; great-grandsons, Noah Dumas, Jacob Dumas, and Jordan Dumas; along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, the burial will take place privately at Sunset Memorial Park. A Memorial Service to commemorate Earl's life will be announced after travel bans and meeting restrictions are lifted so that family and friends can all attend. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Earl Harvey may do so to: New Mexico Environmental Law Center 1405 Luisa St., Suite 5 Santa Fe, NM 87505. The family wishes to express their thanks to all of his friends at Bear Canyon as well as The comfort Keepers caregivers for their support and care of Earl. Gratitude especially goes to Carolyn Atencio, whose help and guidance have been invaluable. Please visit our online guestbook for Reverend Earl at



