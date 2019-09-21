Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Whittemore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Delano Whittemore, 77, of Peralta, New Mexico passed away on September 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO as a result of a single car accident.



Earl was born in Orange County, California on February 3, 1942 to Walden Earl Whittemore and Margaret Ann Delano Whittemore and older sister Jo Ann Wilson. He grew up in La Habra, California. From an early age, Earl was industrious and hard working, staying employed in the family feed store. He served stateside in the US Army after high school and he met and married Suellen Fahrenbacher of New Orleans. After graduating from University of Texas at El Paso, they moved to T or C, New Mexico where he opened his first restaurant, Los Arcos, in 1969. His children, Wendy Ann Zaeringer (Steven) and John Walden Whittemore (Ashley) were both born during this time.



After an amicable split from his wife in 1976, Earl moved to Valencia County NM, which served as his main residence for the remainder of his life. He is most well known for the many restaurants he opened and operated. He had a passion for historic properties and was responsible for the restoration of The Luna Mansion and The Monte Vista Fire Station, as well as two other landmarks in Montana. He also restored his Peralta home, The Old Peralta Schoolhouse, which was the first community built school house in Valencia County completed in 1909. These buildings have been placed on The National Registry of Historical Landmarks. To enrich his career as a restauranteur, Earl earned a degree in culinary arts which he used in business, and frequent hospitality for friends and family. Earl was also an avid reader, world traveller, and Historian.



Another of Earl's passions was everything fast. From the time of early adulthood he owned and raced fast cars and fast boats, and loved skiing. He also loved deep sea fishing and for most of his life owned a boat in Florida which he would use to take friends and family to Caribbean and Bahama islands. For approximately the last 18 years Earl was a member of the Southwest Motorsports Club. He and his loving partner of the last five years, Cara Brenza, traveled regularly to races in the region. Earl and Cara also spent many months a year in a second home in New Orleans, enjoying the culture and spending time with Earl's children and grandchildren. They gave his grandchildren, Abigail, Joseph, Rachel, and Peter Zaeringer, and Grayson Earl and Isaiah Richard Whittemore, many exciting adventures and loving affirmation through the years.



Earl spent a great deal of time with his family in Arkansas. His sister, Jo Ann Wilson, and family Carol May, Dave and Cheryl Daniel, Jason May, and Kirk Wilson enjoyed many holiday times and other regular visits with him. He is survived by all of these loved ones, in addition to countless friends across the United States. He will be dearly missed and live on as an iconic example of an uncompromising life well lived.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Earl on October 18th starting from 4pm at one of his favorite places, The Sandia Speedway at 100 Speedway Park Blvd SW, Albuquerque NM 87121. All are welcome. Food will be served. In lieu of flowers please give donations to



swms.org



