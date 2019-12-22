Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmington Funeral Home 2111 W Apache St Farmington , NM 87401 (505)-325-2211 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ed Armstrong Jr passed away on 12/06/2019 at the age of 81 in Farmington NM. He was born on 10/06/1938 in Vinita, Oklahoma to parents Edwin Armstrong and Bessie Armstrong. Ed grew up in Pairs, Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1956. He worked closely with a wide range of individuals, families and businesses during his 47 years as an entrepreneur and resident. After leaving a corporate career in marketing and sales, he opened Armstrong Coury Insurance when he relocated to Farmington in 1972. He also created Armstrong Properties and was president of Valley Construction and Development in, a local real state development and investment company. He was managing partner of BEMAC, LLC. Ed was member of the New Mexico Amigos and was a commissioner of the New Mexico Human Rights Division. He served on the board of directors for the Salvation Army, Farmington Chamber of Commerce, San Juan country Club, Professional Insurance Agents of New Mexico, and San Juan Development Corporation. He was a past member of the Farmington Lions Club and Rotary Club. He received his Certified insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 1977. He earned a Bachelors degree from the University of North Texas. Ed was a founding member of Four Corners Community Bank. He served on the board since the banked opened in 2000. Ed was a dedicated, engaged, and conscientious member of the bank's board of disincentivized its inception



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Bessie Armstrong and brother, Fred Armstrong. Ed is survived by his wife Margaret Armstrong and sons , Edwin Coury Armstrong, and Robert and Sherill Armstrong. He is also survived by grandsons, Coury Armstrong, William Nelson, Nick. Nelson and Great granddaughter Ila Nelson. In lien of flowers donations can be made to Farmington Public Library Foundation or a charity of you it choice. Burial service has already taken place.



