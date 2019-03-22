Eddie A. "Buddy" Chavez
Mr. Eddie A. "Buddy" Chavez, 87, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. He was a proud US Army Veteran and a retired employee of the City of Albuquerque. He was preceded in
death by his wife Emma Chavez; son Eugene; sister Ramona Salazar; brothers Wilfred and Andrew; Aunt Juanita B. Nolasco and daughter Clara Nolasco. He is survived by his children Eileen Armijo and husband Adrian, Eric Chavez and husband Bennie Pacheco and Edward and wife Sandra; siblings Graciel Armijo, Janet Lucero and Marie Chavez; and many other family members. He will be greatly missed. Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a rosary at 9:00 a.m. and mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at San Ignacio Catholic Church, 1300 Walter St NE. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Andrew Chavez, Robert Lucero, Gilbert Armijo, Carl Chavez, Anthony Duran and Roman Montoya. Honorary pallbearers will be Adrian Armijo, Bennie Pacheco, Michael Aguirre, Mel Salazar and Bobby Salazar. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2910 4Th St. NW
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019