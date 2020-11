May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.

As you know Eddie was like no other. His smile and kind demeanor and was never too busy to assist you .

After our retirements he would get the retirees together for breakfast at a local cafe every couple of months. I have missed that and will for ever. My best friend .

To all of Eddie's family, may God bless you all and help you during this difficult time .

Ramon Gonzales

Coworker