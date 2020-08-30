Eddie RayOn Monday,August 17, 2020, "Eddie Ray", Samuel Edwin Ray, passed away at the age of 73. He spent the days before his passing sur-rounded byfamily andfriends.Eddie was born November 22, 1946, in Columbia, MO, to Pat and Mary Ray. Eddie's mother left when he was 11 months old. Eddie, and his brother Dale, went to Missouri to be cared for by aunts, uncles, and cousins. He spoke very fondly of his memories during that time. His Dad moved them back to Albuquerque, where he at-tended school. At 21, he received his Real Estate li-cense and started selling and investing in real estate. In 1985, Eddie bought Acme Towing and grew it into his "empire". He built that one business into 6 towing companies, an auto auction, a title company, a machine shop, and a salvage yard. During his time in both the towing and real estate businesses, Eddie made many lifelong friends.Eddie loved country music and loved to dance. He spent many years at the Caravan East, Midnight Rodeo, and Cowboys where he also made many friends. He once referred to the times he spent out dancing as the "best years of his life". He loved traveling, scuba diving, going on cruises, and road trips.Eddie was preceded in death by his father Pat; mother; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his children, Melissa and husband Mika Miera, Traci Ray, Mattie Ray, Megan Ray; his brother, Dale Ray and wife Angela; grandchildren, Heather Ray, Angelica Rodriguez, Joshua Miera and wife Amanda, Carlos Rodriguez and fiance, Skyler, Jessica Miera and fiancee Grant; 17 great-grandchildren and another one on the way.Eddie's wish was to have a "Final Farewell Party" to allow his friends and family to celebrate his life. This will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined, due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local ALS Association. Please visit our online guestbook for Eddie at