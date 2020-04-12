Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Berdine Glinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Berdine Glinski







Sunday, March 29th, 2020, Edie Glinski closed her eyes and awoke in a New World, the Heaven she'd looked forward to for so long. As she told her granddaughter, Lara, "the greatest adventure is on the other side." And she was ready for a new adventure! Nicknamed "Bossy Ede" by her three younger brothers, Mom was born Edith Berdine Nielsen to Alfred William and Pauline Marie (Schulz) Nielsen on June 30, 1921 at their farm near Cheraw, Colorado. At age 18, Mom waved good-bye to farm life and embarked on her first adventure. She moved to Denver attending business school by day and dancing with good looking guys by night. At the conclusion of WWII, Mom accepted a job with the Civil Service and sailed to Japan where her future husband, Lt. Douglass Edward Glinski, swept her off her feet. Thus began 25 years as a traveling Army wife, giving birth to five exceptional girls and one perfect boy! Mom never took off her traveling shoes enjoying excursions throughout NM and tours to England, Scotland, Wales, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Alaska. Strong, capable and resourceful, Mom moved her kids across country and overseas with the assurance of a field Commander. She loved to dance and rocked to Big Band music, Bing Crosby, Perry Como, and Frank Sinatra, as her kids can attest from listening to her LP's. When she couldn't attend exercise class, she played her favorite music and danced around the house. Mom also gave back to her community by volunteering 30 years as a docent for the Albuquerque Zoo and 20 years driving for Meals on Wheels. Her friends appreciated her silly humor, quick wit and "ready for anything" enthusiasm. Her kids appreciated her chili-con-carne, piping hot French Fries from the fryer, reading bedtime stories to them and helping them with homework. Mom loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved root beer floats and strong black coffee, KitKats, Oreos, working in her garden, and outdoor picnics. We can still see her bent over her ledger book entering daily receipts and keeping a running total of expenditures. She loved jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, hot air balloon rides, and beating her kids at card games. But it was Mom's strong Christian faith that centered her throughout her life. In Denver she attended not only her Protestant church service but Catholic Mass so her roommate wouldn't have to go alone. Mom reminded us that "forgiveness is a gift you give yourself." And of course, "You kids had better behave! God is watching!"



And now Mom's kicking up her heels, eager to begin her last great adventure - exploring the stars and the wonders of the galaxy. Happy Trails and Bon Voyage, Mom! We love you!



Mom is preceded by her mother and father; her brothers Al, Don and Erwin; her sister-in-law Charlene and numerous friends. She is survived by her six children Karen, Sharon, Bruce, Daryl, Sandra and Barbara; her grandchildren Nova, Evan, Jenna, Ryan, Carrie, Daina, Megan, Jon, Ashley and Lara; and her great grandchildren Isaac, Lucas, Claire, Drew, Elija, Joshua, Malaki, Sine, Tan, Theo and Ensley. They will miss their "Grandma GG."



Mom's Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.



