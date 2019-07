Edith Jackson1927-2019Edith PattilloJackson, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She wasborn in Cameron, TX on April 2, 1927. Along with being a lovingdaughter, wife,mother, grand-mother, andgreat-grandmother, Edith was as an accomplished watercolor artist, seamstress, and golfer and was an active member of First Methodist Church of Belen. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, A.O. "Cy" Jackson in 2010; parents, Oscar and Mabel Pattillo; sister, Bonnel Vaculin; and an infant son. Edith is survived by her children, Linda DeMartino (Lee) ofGreenville, SC, NancyWhite (Norm) of Albuquerque, Andrew Jackson (Michelle) of Ogden, Utah; grandchildren, CliffDeMartino(Cindy), DavidDeMartino,Amanda Haas(Johnathan),Tyler Cameron(Trista), JohnathanJackson, and EmilyJackson; great grandchildren, Nolan, Alora,Haliyah, Jett, and Mavis. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at