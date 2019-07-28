Edith Jackson
1927-2019
Edith Pattillo
Jackson, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was
born in Cameron, TX on April 2, 1927. Along with being a loving
daughter, wife,
mother, grand-
mother, and
great-grandmother, Edith was as an accomplished watercolor artist, seamstress, and golfer and was an active member of First Methodist Church of Belen. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, A.O. "Cy" Jackson in 2010; parents, Oscar and Mabel Pattillo; sister, Bonnel Vaculin; and an infant son. Edith is survived by her children, Linda DeMartino (Lee) of
Greenville, SC, Nancy
White (Norm) of Albuquerque, Andrew Jackson (Michelle) of Ogden, Utah; grandchildren, Cliff
DeMartino
(Cindy), David
DeMartino,
Amanda Haas
(Johnathan),
Tyler Cameron
(Trista), Johnathan
Jackson, and Emily
Jackson; great grandchildren, Nolan, Alora,
Haliyah, Jett, and Mavis. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at
www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019