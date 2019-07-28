Edith Jackson

Service Information
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-4448
Obituary
Edith Jackson

1927-2019



Edith Pattillo

Jackson, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was

born in Cameron, TX on April 2, 1927. Along with being a loving

daughter, wife,

mother, grand-

mother, and

great-grandmother, Edith was as an accomplished watercolor artist, seamstress, and golfer and was an active member of First Methodist Church of Belen. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, A.O. "Cy" Jackson in 2010; parents, Oscar and Mabel Pattillo; sister, Bonnel Vaculin; and an infant son. Edith is survived by her children, Linda DeMartino (Lee) of

Greenville, SC, Nancy

White (Norm) of Albuquerque, Andrew Jackson (Michelle) of Ogden, Utah; grandchildren, Cliff

DeMartino

(Cindy), David

DeMartino,

Amanda Haas

(Johnathan),

Tyler Cameron

(Trista), Johnathan

Jackson, and Emily

Jackson; great grandchildren, Nolan, Alora,

Haliyah, Jett, and Mavis. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at

www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
