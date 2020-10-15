Edmund George FranzakEdmund George Franzak passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ed was born June 26, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Edmund A. Franszczak and Theresa Bukowski.He studied at Fournier Institute in Illinois earning a BS with honors, leading to a position at Sandia Laboratories. Ed obtained an MS in EE from UNMU, followed by MS and PhD degrees in theoretical physics from Northwestern University. Ed began work at Sandia Laboratories in 1952 and continued his career with the organization for more than three decades. Following the granting of his PhD, Ed taught at the University of Missouri prior to rejoining Sandia Laboratories for the rest of his career. As a Manager at Sandia, Ed guided development of a variety of projects such as solid-state electronic devices, neutron tubes, neutron generators, semiconductor and radiation hardened integrated circuits. Many of these projects were conducted in conjunction with the Department of Energy.Ed was a mentor to many and was admired for his expertise, warmth, and integrity. His sense of humor was shared with many.Music was of great interest to Ed, though he himself was not a musician. He was especially fond of Chamber Music and supported this field of music in many ways.He was exceedingly proud of the achievements of his three children, Lt. Col (USMC retired) Michael Franzak, Dr. Judith Franzak, Professor at Salisbury University, and Dr. Mark Franzak of the Gadsden Independent School District.He will be lovingly remembered by Agnes (Crosthwait), his wife of 59 years; his three children, Michael (Katie), Judith (Herbert), and Mark; and his sisters-in-law, Mary Therese of Chicago and Ann Green of Ruidoso. He is also survived by grandchildren, Caleb Franzak and Zoe Franzak; as well as two nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Agnes, and his brother Joseph.Honoring Ed's love of music, his family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Friends of Music, P.O. Box 37213, Albuquerque, NM, 87176-7213. For Service information, please visit our online guestbook for Ed at