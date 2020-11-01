Edna Marcia MartinezEdna Marcia Martinez, age 84 passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Embudo, NM on July 30, 1936. She attended the Barelas Senior Center for many years. She was a great cook and also loved to be out in the city. She was very feisty but very kind and friendly.She was preceded in death by her mother, Carlota Romero and son, Nelson Gonzales. Edna is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Singleton and husband, Carlos; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Antonio Romero, Aaron Romero and wife, Fabby; sister, Ida Mooney and many nieces, nephews and friends.Services pending at this time. To view information or leave a condolenceplease visit