1/1
Edna Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Marcia Martinez



Edna Marcia Martinez, age 84 passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Embudo, NM on July 30, 1936. She attended the Barelas Senior Center for many years. She was a great cook and also loved to be out in the city. She was very feisty but very kind and friendly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carlota Romero and son, Nelson Gonzales. Edna is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Singleton and husband, Carlos; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Antonio Romero, Aaron Romero and wife, Fabby; sister, Ida Mooney and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services pending at this time. To view information or leave a condolence

please visit

www.garciamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services - Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved