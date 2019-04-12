Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna S. Baca. View Sign

Edna S. Baca







On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Heaven welcomed



Edna S. Baca to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Edna was born July 30, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM and married the love of her life, Tom Baca, in 1945. Edna worked for Sandia National Laboratories where she eventually retired after 35 years.



Edna had a passion for travel, which took her to many different countries with her husband Tom, close friend Viola Singletary and her brother and sisters. Edna was a strong and fiercely independent woman who will be missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her husband Tom G. Baca and sisters Piedad, Della, Margaret, Louise, Charlotte, and Albita. She is survived by her brother Emiliano (Theresa) Saiz, sons Ernest (Karen) Baca and Gene Baca, grandchildren Jeremy (Joyce) Paul, Bonnie Bowman, and Jasilynn (Erik) Kinchin, great-grandchildren, Evan, Nathan, Britney, Hailey, Hayden, Kearalynn, Ariel, Marilynn, and Kimberlynn, and several nieces and nephews.



A Rosary followed by a Catholic Mass is tentatively scheduled on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church. Inurnment at Santa Fe National Cemetery with her husband will take place on a different date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Family Services or a . For more information, please contact Ernest Baca at (505)379-7427.



