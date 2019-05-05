Edna S. Baca

Edna S. Baca



On Wednesday,

March 27,

2019, Heaven

welcomed Edna S. Baca to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Edna was born July 30, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM, and married the love of her life, Tom Baca,

in 1945. Edna

worked for Sandia National Laboratories where she eventually retired after 35 years. Edna had a passion for travel, which took her to many different countries with her husband, Tom; close friend, Viola Singletary; and her brother and sisters. Edna was a strong and fiercely independent woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom G. Baca; and sisters, Piedad, Della, Margaret, Louise, Charlotte, and Albita. She is survived by her brother, Emiliano (Theresa) Saiz; sons, Ernest (Karen) Baca and Gene Baca; grandchildren, Jeremy (Joyce) Paul, Bonnie Bowman, and Jasilynn (Erik)

Kinchin; great-grandchildren, Evan, Nathan,

Britney, Hailey,

Hayden, Kearalynn, Ariel, Marilynn, and

Kimberlynn; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with her husband, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Ron Baca, Presbyterian Home Health, and Presbyterian Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to Catholic Family Services or a charity of your choice.

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019
Donations