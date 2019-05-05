Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna S. Baca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna S. Baca







On Wednesday,



March 27,



2019, Heaven



welcomed Edna S. Baca to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Edna was born July 30, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM, and married the love of her life, Tom Baca,



in 1945. Edna



worked for Sandia National Laboratories where she eventually retired after 35 years. Edna had a passion for travel, which took her to many different countries with her husband, Tom; close friend, Viola Singletary; and her brother and sisters. Edna was a strong and fiercely independent woman who will be missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom G. Baca; and sisters, Piedad, Della, Margaret, Louise, Charlotte, and Albita. She is survived by her brother, Emiliano (Theresa) Saiz; sons, Ernest (Karen) Baca and Gene Baca; grandchildren, Jeremy (Joyce) Paul, Bonnie Bowman, and Jasilynn (Erik)



Kinchin; great-grandchildren, Evan, Nathan,



Britney, Hailey,



Hayden, Kearalynn, Ariel, Marilynn, and



Kimberlynn; and several nieces and nephews.



Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with her husband, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Ron Baca, Presbyterian Home Health, and Presbyterian Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to Catholic Family Services or a . Please visit our online guestbook for Edna at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Edna S. BacaOn Wednesday,March 27,2019, Heavenwelcomed Edna S. Baca to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Edna was born July 30, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM, and married the love of her life, Tom Baca,in 1945. Ednaworked for Sandia National Laboratories where she eventually retired after 35 years. Edna had a passion for travel, which took her to many different countries with her husband, Tom; close friend, Viola Singletary; and her brother and sisters. Edna was a strong and fiercely independent woman who will be missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom G. Baca; and sisters, Piedad, Della, Margaret, Louise, Charlotte, and Albita. She is survived by her brother, Emiliano (Theresa) Saiz; sons, Ernest (Karen) Baca and Gene Baca; grandchildren, Jeremy (Joyce) Paul, Bonnie Bowman, and Jasilynn (Erik)Kinchin; great-grandchildren, Evan, Nathan,Britney, Hailey,Hayden, Kearalynn, Ariel, Marilynn, andKimberlynn; and several nieces and nephews.Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with her husband, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Ron Baca, Presbyterian Home Health, and Presbyterian Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's name to Catholic Family Services or a . Please visit our online guestbook for Edna at Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations