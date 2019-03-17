Eduardo Banares Sy
Eduardo Banares Sy, Age 79, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Eduardo is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margarita Sy; his brother Florencio Banares and his wife Veronica; his sons Eduardo Sy Jr. and Zaccharria Sy, and their wives Kim Spreng and Nicole Sy; and four grandchildren, Julianna, Maximilian, Isabella, and Diego. A Rosary will be recited Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:15 A.M. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM. Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit our website.
