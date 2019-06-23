Eduardo "Lalo" Hidalgo
June 20, 2018
The touch, the smile, the kindness are the things that we miss and think of each day. Our Lalo was the angel we had on earth and is surely the angel watching over us from heaven. What a blessing he was to all of us, a father and grandfather like no other who would always, always say "I love you". We hold tight to our memories and our dreams, and can only imagine the day when it will be us that he will hold tight again. As we reflect on the year that has passed, we simply smile and remember that no matter how much we say we love him, he will always say
"I love you more".
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019