Edward C. Beaumont
Edward C.
Beaumont passed away Friday,
May 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Ed is survived by his wife, Caroline; son, John (Houston); daughter, Cindy Murray and her husband Phil (Houston); son, Ted and his wife Carolyn (Tulsa); and son, Bill and his wife Eileen (Albuquerque). He will always be remembered as a loving grandfather to Will, Russell, and Jourdan Beaumont; Liz and Jonathan Martin; and Kevin Murray. He shared with his family his fascination of the world and science through the study of rocks and geography (thanks Google Earth). Ed's family and friends will remember him to be quick-witted with an interesting story that fit in with every conversation. He paid close attention when others spoke to him, a trait which made you relax and understand that Ed thought your views were important. He took great pride in his participation in professional and community affairs. A Memorial Service to honor Ed's life and accomplishments will be held at First Presbyterian Church after the COVID â€" 19 restrictions have been lifted. When a date has been confirmed it will be available on the French Funerals website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation
Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.
www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.