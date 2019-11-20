Edward C. Lattig
CMDR Edward C. Lattig, US Navy, Ret'd, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019, with his family at his side. He is survived by his son, Derik Lattig (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Holt (Dennis); nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends including his special poodle, Travis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Sue Lattig, in April 2019; and his parents, Charles E. and Maria Lattig.
Born in Newark, NJ in 1934, he graduated from Frank H. Morrell High School, received his BS from the New York State Maritime College at Ft. Schuyler, NY in 1956. He received a commission in the United States Navy as Ensign and retired after 20 years as Commander. During his Naval career that spanned over 20 years, Ed was assigned to the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, CA where he received a Master's Degree in Meteorology. He was assigned to the Defense Nuclear Agency and served aboard numerous ships during the Vietnam War and was Commanding Officer on the USS Sanctuary during that time. Upon retirement in 1976, he began a Native American Arts business with his wife Marilyn Sue. They would eventually own and operate three businesses before their retirement.
A Faithful member of the Catholic church, Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church in Borger, TX with burial at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thanks to the caregivers who attended Marilyn and Ed during the past several years. A Memorial Service will be in Albuquerque at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Commander Lattig at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 20, 2019