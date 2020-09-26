1/1
Edward Chauvin
1931 - 2020
Edward Chauvin, age 89, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He entered this world on June 4, 1931 in Plattsburgh, NY, born to Elmer and Jeanette Chauvin. He is survived by his spouse, Peggy Dolan; his sister, Jane; and a sizable clan of children, stepchildren, grandkids, and great-grandkids, who all have been enriched by both the example he displayed and his guidance.

Edward honorably served in the Air Force from 1951-1955. From his time in the service, Ed developed a sense of adventure and a wanderlust that led to a lifetime of travel for the two travel partners. There are few places on the globe that Ed and Peggy had not visited. His photographic acumen documented those adventures and led to countless hours of tales from their travels.

Ed was also mechanically brilliant. He shared those talents as both an educator and as a good neighbor for those who had a need. Ed always welcomed the opportunity to help and his many students and friends, as well as family, were the benefactors of his selfless generosity of time. To his friends at Piedra Lisa park, know that the moments that were spent with you were some of Ed's (and of course Mercury's) most cherished time in Albuquerque. He appreciated your friendship and your concern for both he and Peggy's well-being as the years advanced.

The family will be having a small private Memorial when Ed is returned to NY.

In lieu of a local Memorial, we hope that you will reflect on a memory with Ed and smile. The highest compliment that a man can earn is to have left the world a better place than he found it. Ed certainly did! Godspeed, and you will be missed and continue to be loved. Please visit our online guestbook for Ed at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
