Edward "Ed" Cohen
Edward "Ed" Cohen, age 93, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Bronx, NY on December 11, 1926, to Golda and Morris Cohen. In addition to the Bronx, he lived in New Jersey, Brooklyn and Queens, NY, and Los Angeles, CA, prior to retiring in Rio Rancho, NM. He served our country in the United States Army during WWII (Philippines). He graduated City College of New York with a Bachelor's of Business Administration (BBA). He married the love of his life Renee' Kreisberg September 6, 1952. Ed's business career included Credit Manager for Revlon Cosmetics, and retiring from ITT Gilfillan with an "OSCAR" for Outstanding Service Continually in an Administrative Role. Ed wrote several articles for "Credit and Financial Management Magazine" and was an entertaining guest speaker with his keen sense of humor. Ed loved to leave anyone he encountered smiling. He enjoyed photography, reading, writing (humorous business articles), and listening to music. He was Co-Chairman of Jewish War Veterans of Rio Rancho, as well as a Veterans Monument Representative in Rio Rancho, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Golda and Morris Cohen; brother, Seymour Cohen, and the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Renee' Cohen.
He is survived by their daughter, Honey; brother, Irv; nephews, Ken and Martin; nieces, Marianne and Cynthia; cousin, Lionel; and grandcat, Katie, Ed was very much loved and will be deeply missed.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020, Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Federation of New Mexico, Jewish War Veterans, or ASPCA.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020