Edward D. Baca
Edward D. Baca



Lieutenant General (Ret) Edward D. Baca, age 82, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after over a year-long battle with Leukemia. He is preceded in death by his youngest of seven children, Daniel. He is survived by his bride of 62 years, his "Yellow Rose of Texas" Rita.

LTG (R) Baca is survived by six of his children, Brian and his wife, Penny, Brenda, and her husband, Glen, Karen, and her husband, Gert, Mark and his wife, Trisha, Michelle and David. He had 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Sam and Bob Baca.

LTG (R) Baca left a legacy of commitment of service to his country and his family. His military career included 41 years of distinguished service culminating in an appointment by the President of the United States to the position of Chief, National Guard Bureau in the Pentagon. Previously he served for 12 years as The Adjutant General of the New Mexico National Guard. He gained a national reputation for the National Guard's involvement in community-related activities to include extensive involvement in Counterdrug and Drug Demand Reduction activities and Youth-at-Risk Programs. He was widely recognized as a champion of veterans and was a role model for Hispanic and other minority youth. At the onset of the Vietnam Conflict, he volunteered for active duty and overseas deployment and served in the Republic of Vietnam.

LTG (R) Baca made it his mission to share the history of the heroics of the soldiers, better known as "The Battling Bastards of Bataan" and Jose Quintero's Flag story. He told the story of this flag and its creator in every state and territory to include all seven continents; sharing the strength, character, and incredible patriotism that ultimately saved hundreds of lives.

The Baca family would like to express its extreme gratitude to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church Community and especially to Father Michael Shea. Father Mike was our Dad's best friend and provided our family with the strength to move forward and has always been with our family every step of the way.

Services will be on Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122. COVID19 mandates will be strictly adhered to. The Services will be via live stream at www.popabq.org, Prince of Peace Live Mass link. Please visit our online guestbook for

Edward D. Baca at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
