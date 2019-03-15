Edward Herrera
Edward Herrera, 87, passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2019. He was the son of the late Lucita and Antonio DeHerrera and is survived by sisters Amalia and Lena, and several other family members and friends. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. His most significant duty assignment was Yokosuka, Japan and he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal(1st award), Korean Service Medal, United States Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Ribbon. The family expresses deepest gratitude to dear and longtime friends and care givers, Cathy C'de Baca and Liz Astorga, and Edward's compassionate Alliance family, Desiree, Debbie, and James. A private memorial service will be held in Ojo Caliente.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019