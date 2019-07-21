Edward J. Salazar

Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Edward Joseph Salazar



Edward Joseph

Salazar, 56, of

Rio Rancho, New Mexico, born in Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Edward or Eddie was a loving son, uncle, Godfather, and friend. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Darrell Walsh; several aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Raymond R. Salazar; his sister, Lisa Grace Gonzales; and his brother Raymond Anthony Salazar. Edward was a United States Army Veteran

and his interment will be at the

Santa Fe National Cemetery on

August 5, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.

Viewing and

visitation will be from 6:00 p.m.

until 8:00 p.m.,

Thursday, July

18, 2019 at

Daniels Family

Funeral Services - Sara

Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at

Daniels Family Funeral

Services - Sara Chapel,

4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
