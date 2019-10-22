Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Kent Fuge. View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 PM FRENCH - Lomas Funeral Mass 8:30 AM Our Lady of Annunciation 2621 Vermont St. NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Kent Fuge







Edward Kent Fuge, age 87, a resident of Albuquerque since 1971 passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Edward will be remembered for his interesting career, his story telling and his generosity and encouragement as a father and friend. After high school Edward joined the US Air Force serving for more than 21 years and retiring as a major. After retiring he completed graduate studies at the University of New Mexico (UNM) and the University of Denver and began a second career as adjunct professor teaching political science and public administration at UNM, the University of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute, and later served as the registrar at the UNM Law School. Besides his professional activities Edward enjoyed spending time with family and friends, staying current with news and politics, river rafting, and serving as a volunteer ranger for the Wild & Scenic Rio Chama. Edward is survived by his companion, Sari Clark, and his seven children, Michael (wife Barbara), Patrick (wife Sharon Novak), Wendy (husband Jon Helton), James, Lisbeth (husband David d'Antonio), Mark, and Lynne Carlberg. He also leaves nine grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ida Fuge of Somerville, NJ and his wife of 60 years, Helen Matthews Fuge. Edward was a member of Our Lady of Annunciation Parish. The Rosary will be recited Thursday, October 24, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 25, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation, 2621 Vermont St. NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any charitable organization. Please visit our online guestbook for Edward at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Edward Kent FugeEdward Kent Fuge, age 87, a resident of Albuquerque since 1971 passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Edward will be remembered for his interesting career, his story telling and his generosity and encouragement as a father and friend. After high school Edward joined the US Air Force serving for more than 21 years and retiring as a major. After retiring he completed graduate studies at the University of New Mexico (UNM) and the University of Denver and began a second career as adjunct professor teaching political science and public administration at UNM, the University of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute, and later served as the registrar at the UNM Law School. Besides his professional activities Edward enjoyed spending time with family and friends, staying current with news and politics, river rafting, and serving as a volunteer ranger for the Wild & Scenic Rio Chama. Edward is survived by his companion, Sari Clark, and his seven children, Michael (wife Barbara), Patrick (wife Sharon Novak), Wendy (husband Jon Helton), James, Lisbeth (husband David d'Antonio), Mark, and Lynne Carlberg. He also leaves nine grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ida Fuge of Somerville, NJ and his wife of 60 years, Helen Matthews Fuge. Edward was a member of Our Lady of Annunciation Parish. The Rosary will be recited Thursday, October 24, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 25, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation, 2621 Vermont St. NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any charitable organization. Please visit our online guestbook for Edward at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close