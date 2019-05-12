Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward L. Knackstedt Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Louis Knackstedt, Jr.



May 28, 1936 â€"



April 1, 2019







Ed Knackstedt was born on May 28th, 1936 in Rhinelander, WI, the first of Edward and Catherine Knackstedt's six children. He was raised in Minocqua, WI, where it seems his life was filled with a series



of exciting boyhood adventures. Evidently, many



famous people visited



Minocqua in those days



including Elizabeth Taylor who made a serious impression on young Ed, and many others. One of Ed's favorite teenage memories was of taking future President Eisenhower out fishing on a lake in a small rowboat and somehow saving Ike from falling overboard. In high school he excelled in sports earning All State recognition in both football and tennis. He would often tell the story going straight from work to a tennis match with no time to



change clothes. Even in his work boots he managed to win the match and qualify for the state tennis tournament.



All of this athleticism caught the eye of Nancy Wokral from nearby Woodruff, WI. The two were married in January 1957 and started a family and Ed began his lifelong commitment to volunteer service. He joined the Volunteer Fire Department, the Lions Club, the Min-Aqua Bats water ski club and the Jaycees who honored him as an "Outstanding Young Man of America." Things moved quickly at home, and by 1963, when they left Minocqua for Ed to attend college at the University of Wisconsin at Superior, they already had four children. Ed and Nancy would go on to raise six children during their 62-year marriage.



While in college, Ed continued his focus on sports and worked in the Athletics Department with the wrestling, football and baseball teams. He even found time to write a column about the university's sports teams for the Superior Evening Telegram titled "Straight from the Horse's Mouth by Mr. Ed." In 2008 he was inducted into the UWS Sports Hall of Fame with the 1966/67 wrestling team.



In 1968 he was hired as an English teacher and coach at Rush City High School in Minnesota. Known as



"Physical Ed" to many of his students, he coached football, basketball, baseball and wrestling. He was honored to receive the Dick Siebert award for Minnesota's Outstanding High School Baseball Coach in 1976. It was a busy time for Ed and Nancy (raising six children, teaching by day, coaching every evening) but Ed also found the time to serve as a Volunteer Fireman/EMT and member of the Lions Club.



Although he absolutely loved coaching and teaching, in 1977 he gave them up and went to work at Plastech, a local custom injection molding facility in Rush City. He eventually worked his way up to plant manager. Ed's spirit of volunteerism was evident again as he successfully brought the Special Olympics Minnesota to Rush City's new track. In 1983 Ed and Nancy took their two sons remaining at home and relocated to Albuquerque, NM, to startup a new facility for Plastech. He



only spent a couple more years at Plastech before leaving to join Nancy in her budding real estate



career. Ed and Nancy



became the first husband and wife realty team in



Albuquerque and went on to work together for 30 years. But Ed never lost his love of sports and always supported UNM teams. He and Nancy were season tickets holders for UNM football and men's & women's basketball for over 30 years. They were also long time supporters of the UNM Lobo Club.



Ed will be remembered for his love of jokes. It seems he never heard a joke, good or bad, that wasn't worth repeating. He would often say how proud he was of all his children and the fact that none of the six spent time in jail (not much anyway). When asked about his 60+ year marriage to Nancy he would proudly say, "I've been happily married for 14 years!"



Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy, his 6 children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was cremated and his final act of giving was as a tissue donor. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



