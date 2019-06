Edward MeadowsEdwardMeadows, Age86, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Pinson Fork, West Virginia on October 1, 1932, to Lawrence and StellaMeadows. Eddgraduated fromSophie HighSchool in 1950.He married GeorgiaMellard on January 13, 1962 in West Lake California. He was a Corporal in the United States Army for 4 years. Edd worked for the California State Auto Association for 38 years and was the co-owner of Fishing Pals. He was a season ticket holder for the 49ers for 43 years. Edd was an avid fisherman and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Meadows, Jr.; and sisters, Billie Lucke, Mickey Booth. Edward is survived by his wife, Georgia Meadows; children,Debbye Norrisand husband Richard Anderson, Michael Mead-ows and wifeJosephine, RickMeadows, andLeah Meadows;seven grandchil-dren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Pat Miller; best friends and fishing pals, Gene & Denise Brown. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:15 am, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 NGuadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Edward's honor to the https://www.alz.org/newmexico or to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd. NE, S. 300 Albuquerque, NM87110-3853. To viewinformation or leave acondolence please visit