Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:15 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 N Guadalupe Street
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Edward Meadows



Edward

Meadows, Age

86, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Pinson Fork, West Virginia on October 1, 1932, to Lawrence and Stella

Meadows. Edd

graduated from

Sophie High

School in 1950.

He married Georgia

Mellard on January 13, 1962 in West Lake California. He was a Corporal in the United States Army for 4 years. Edd worked for the California State Auto Association for 38 years and was the co-owner of Fishing Pals. He was a season ticket holder for the 49ers for 43 years. Edd was an avid fisherman and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Meadows, Jr.; and sisters, Billie Lucke, Mickey Booth. Edward is survived by his wife, Georgia Meadows; children,

Debbye Norris

and husband Richard Anderson, Michael Mead-

ows and wife

Josephine, Rick

Meadows, and

Leah Meadows;

seven grandchil-

dren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Pat Miller; best friends and fishing pals, Gene & Denise Brown. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:15 am, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N

Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Edward's honor to the https://www.alz.org/newmexico or to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd. NE, S. 300 Albuquerque, NM

87110-3853. To view

information or leave a

condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
