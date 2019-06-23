Edward Meadows
Edward
Meadows, Age
86, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Pinson Fork, West Virginia on October 1, 1932, to Lawrence and Stella
Meadows. Edd
graduated from
Sophie High
School in 1950.
He married Georgia
Mellard on January 13, 1962 in West Lake California. He was a Corporal in the United States Army for 4 years. Edd worked for the California State Auto Association for 38 years and was the co-owner of Fishing Pals. He was a season ticket holder for the 49ers for 43 years. Edd was an avid fisherman and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Meadows, Jr.; and sisters, Billie Lucke, Mickey Booth. Edward is survived by his wife, Georgia Meadows; children,
Debbye Norris
and husband Richard Anderson, Michael Mead-
ows and wife
Josephine, Rick
Meadows, and
Leah Meadows;
seven grandchil-
dren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Pat Miller; best friends and fishing pals, Gene & Denise Brown. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:15 am, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N
Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Edward's honor to the https://www.alz.org/newmexico or to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd. NE, S. 300 Albuquerque, NM
87110-3853. To view
information or leave a
condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019