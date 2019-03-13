Edward "Eddie" Nestor Davila
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Nestor Davila.
Edward "Eddie" Nestor Davila, age 89, of Albuquerque, passed away March 9, 2019 at home. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, 3/14/19, at 10:00 AM at Romero Funeral Home Chapel and a Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 AM at Los Lentes Cemetery, Los Lunas.
Please sign Edward's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 13, 2019