Edward Rikki Nerhood
February 1, 1946 â€" April 13, 2020
Edward Rik Nerhood, age 74 passed away on April 13, 2020 from complications with cancer. Rik was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Albuquerque when he was a young boy.
Rik was preceded in death by his parents David and Helen Nerhood and by his sister Laurie "Lolly" Owens. Rik was survived by his brother Ray Nerhood and wife Terri, niece Valarie Smith and husband Jim and nephew David Reed Nerhood and wife Trish; and, sister Christy Eckerman and nephew Elliot Eckerman. Rik was also survived by his two daughters, Jeanette Lujan and Nikki Montano and son-in-law Frank Montano, Jr. Also by his grandchildren Andrea Boyle, husband Daniel IV; Jacquelyn Morris, husband Stuart; Adrienne Montano, partner Frank Fricke; Selina Frost; Caska Little; Richard Valley; Alysia Benetar; Layla Benetar; Damian Romero; and Esperanza Romero Vasquez, husband Nehemiah. Rik also has twenty four great-grandchildren.
Rik was a loving and friendly person. He loved to fish and hunter. He was a longtime resident of Cuba, New Mexico where he and his former wife Sis opened a pawnshop, Sis' Pawn and Curio. They ran the shop until divorcing in 2001. Then Rik resided in Rio Rancho for a few years and eventually settled in the Tome/Belen area in 2007.
Rik will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020