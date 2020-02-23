Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward T. Peter. View Sign Service Information Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque 2400 Washington St. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Edward T. Peter







Dr. Edward T. Peter, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Dr. Peter was born on August 9, 1933 in Century, Florida. He graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of 19 and went on to become a medical doctor. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1967 and then was recruited to be the Chief of Surgery at UNMH, where he developed the nation's 2nd trauma unit and performed the very first kidney transplant in New Mexico. He later practiced general surgery in Northern California until he retired. Dr. Peter had a passion for music, food, and travel. In 1972, he founded the Albuquerque Opera Theater, now called Opera Southwest. He knew many languages and travelled all over the world to experience different cultures. In 2013, he moved back to New Mexico to be closer to family. During his last years here, he reconnected with the local opera & medical communities, wrote a cookbook, spent valuable time with his family, and enjoyed a good glass of scotch. He is survived by his brother Dr. Charles Peter; his two daughters, Jena and her husband Corkey, and Julia and her husband Steve; his grandchildren, Emily and her husband Jim, Sarah, and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Zia and Oliver. Please visit Edward's online guestbook at



www.SalazarFunerals.com.



Dr. Edward T. PeterDr. Edward T. Peter, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Dr. Peter was born on August 9, 1933 in Century, Florida. He graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of 19 and went on to become a medical doctor. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1967 and then was recruited to be the Chief of Surgery at UNMH, where he developed the nation's 2nd trauma unit and performed the very first kidney transplant in New Mexico. He later practiced general surgery in Northern California until he retired. Dr. Peter had a passion for music, food, and travel. In 1972, he founded the Albuquerque Opera Theater, now called Opera Southwest. He knew many languages and travelled all over the world to experience different cultures. In 2013, he moved back to New Mexico to be closer to family. During his last years here, he reconnected with the local opera & medical communities, wrote a cookbook, spent valuable time with his family, and enjoyed a good glass of scotch. He is survived by his brother Dr. Charles Peter; his two daughters, Jena and her husband Corkey, and Julia and her husband Steve; his grandchildren, Emily and her husband Jim, Sarah, and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Zia and Oliver. Please visit Edward's online guestbook at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close