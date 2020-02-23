Dr. Edward T. Peter
Dr. Edward T. Peter, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Dr. Peter was born on August 9, 1933 in Century, Florida. He graduated from the University of Alabama at the age of 19 and went on to become a medical doctor. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1967 and then was recruited to be the Chief of Surgery at UNMH, where he developed the nation's 2nd trauma unit and performed the very first kidney transplant in New Mexico. He later practiced general surgery in Northern California until he retired. Dr. Peter had a passion for music, food, and travel. In 1972, he founded the Albuquerque Opera Theater, now called Opera Southwest. He knew many languages and travelled all over the world to experience different cultures. In 2013, he moved back to New Mexico to be closer to family. During his last years here, he reconnected with the local opera & medical communities, wrote a cookbook, spent valuable time with his family, and enjoyed a good glass of scotch. He is survived by his brother Dr. Charles Peter; his two daughters, Jena and her husband Corkey, and Julia and her husband Steve; his grandchildren, Emily and her husband Jim, Sarah, and Kayla; his great-grandchildren, Zia and Oliver. Please visit Edward's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020