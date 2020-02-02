|
Edward W. Cassidy
Edward W. Cassidy was born Tuesday, October 3, 1933, in Long Beach, CA and passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Ed had six brothers, Joseph, Gerald, Thomas, Henry, Philip, and Paul. His first wife, Patricia (Howard) passed in 2002 and their son, Steven, passed in 2000.
Ed grew up in Gurnee, IL graduating from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, in 1954, and received his MBA from Northwestern University in 1962. He was an E-5 in the US Army in 1954 to 1956, stationed at 7th Army Hqs in Viahingen, Germany. He taught fifth grade at Gurnee Grade School in 1956 to 1957 and worked at Midwest Molding and Mfg Company until 1962 when he joined Sandia National Laboratories. Ed worked in the Personnel organization his entire Sandia career, first as Personnel Representative for several organizations (including the Field Test, Environmental Test, Design Drafting, and Product Development). He moved to the Compensation organization where he remained, retiring as Compensation Manager in 1998. During his 30+ years in Compensation, he served as Chairman of several national Compensation surveys: The MIT R&D survey of Scientists and Engineers, the Davis survey of Scientists and Engineers, the IBM Towers-Perrin survey of Scientists and Engineers and the DOE Compensation Managers group. He wrote several articles published in personnel journals.
Ed was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist at the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church for over 20 years and, along with Patricia, one of the early members of the Marriage Enrichment program founded by Ralph and Ruth Johnson at Queen of Heaven, now under the sponsorship of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. He funded the Memorial Garden at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, NV, in the memory of his son, Steven, and first wife, Patricia, who died there. The stained glass is the work of Denise Taylor of Albuquerque, NM. Ed was active in the Republican Party of New Mexico, working on several campaigns, most notably for Patricia, Bernalillo County Commissioner from 1985 to 1992. He was a member of the Uniform State Rules committee for over 50 years, serving as Chairman for several years.
Ed married Jacqueline Rolfe, his first wife's best friend, in 2005. Jacqueline's husband, Dave, passed in 2002. They have two surviving sons, Gregory and Kevin; and several grandchildren.
