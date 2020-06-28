Edward W. Endzel
Edward W. Endzel



Edward W.

Endzel, 58 years old, lost his long battle with illness on June 19, 2020. Ed resided in Rio Rancho, New Mexico with his wife of 38 years Barbara Swanger Endzel. Ed was born July 30, 1961 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was proud to be part of a military family and traveled the world with his Mother Nell Endzel, Father, Edward Endzel and brother Greg Endzel.

Ed continued this military tradition serving in The United States Air Force as a Linguist, and in the United States Coast Guard as a Radioman. Ed was honorably discharged due to illness in 1988. He went on to work as a National Bank Examiner until 2003.

Ed considered his most important role in life that of Father to son Eric Endzel (daughter-in-law Kristen Endzel) and Grandfather to beloved grandchildren Guinevere Endzel and Logan Endzel.

Ed's family requests his memory be honored by a small act of kindness.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
