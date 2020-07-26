1/1
Edward W. Whaley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward W. Whaley

Aerospace Executive Edward W. Whaley





Edward W.

Whaley, 89, died Saturday, July

18, 2020, of cancer at his home in Albuquerque, NM.



As President of Gulton Data Systems, he directed the flight telemetry, command and data handling systems used for the NASA Apollo Mission to the moon; Trident I and II, Atlas I and II, GPS; COBE; Navy programs C-4 and C-5; plus numerous satellite and other aerospace programs. Retiring after a 37 Â½ year career with Gulton, he was previously employed at Sandia National Labs and Bell Telephone Labs.



A statesman and man above men, he was kind and generous to friends and strangers as well as brilliant in mind and strong in spirit. A true Southern gentleman and story teller in the tradition of Mark Twain, he was well-known for his talented creative problem-solving and phenomenal memory; he

served as mentor and teacher to many.



He is survived by his wife, Tilia. He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Sandra and Kyle Whaley, their

spouses, grandchildren

Rachelle and Brenden, step-children Deborah

Montgomery and Charles Camacho, several family members, and preceded in death by a previous wife, Gail.



A proud Alabaman, he graduated University of AL, BSEE; was commissioned as 2nd Lt. U.S. Army and proudly served at Ft Monmouth, NJ, White Sands Missile Range and Korea.



His body will be cremated. A memorial service is planned for the post-Covid 19 era with remains to be interred at the family plot in Alabama at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved