Edward W. Whaley



Aerospace Executive Edward W. Whaley











Edward W.



Whaley, 89, died Saturday, July



18, 2020, of cancer at his home in Albuquerque, NM.







As President of Gulton Data Systems, he directed the flight telemetry, command and data handling systems used for the NASA Apollo Mission to the moon; Trident I and II, Atlas I and II, GPS; COBE; Navy programs C-4 and C-5; plus numerous satellite and other aerospace programs. Retiring after a 37 Â½ year career with Gulton, he was previously employed at Sandia National Labs and Bell Telephone Labs.







A statesman and man above men, he was kind and generous to friends and strangers as well as brilliant in mind and strong in spirit. A true Southern gentleman and story teller in the tradition of Mark Twain, he was well-known for his talented creative problem-solving and phenomenal memory; he



served as mentor and teacher to many.







He is survived by his wife, Tilia. He is also survived by two children from a previous marriage, Sandra and Kyle Whaley, their



spouses, grandchildren



Rachelle and Brenden, step-children Deborah



Montgomery and Charles Camacho, several family members, and preceded in death by a previous wife, Gail.







A proud Alabaman, he graduated University of AL, BSEE; was commissioned as 2nd Lt. U.S. Army and proudly served at Ft Monmouth, NJ, White Sands Missile Range and Korea.







His body will be cremated. A memorial service is planned for the post-Covid 19 era with remains to be interred at the family plot in Alabama at a future date.





