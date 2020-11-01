1/
Edward Willams Jr.
Edward Williams Jr.

Edward Williams Jr., passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1949 in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from Rio Grande HS in 1967.

After graduation he attended the University of NM until he was drafted in 1969 by the US Army. After leaving the military he returned to Albuquerque and held

several jobs until he retired in 2015. While retired he pursued his passion of photography until his death.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Edward Sr. His brothers Richard, Kenneth and Phillip. He is survived by his sister Edna, brother Marvin,

and their families.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Sunset

Memorial Park.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
