Edwin E. Piper, Jr.







Edwin Edward Piper, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Albuquerque, Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born June 26, 1929 in Wray, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his twin sister, Gloria Elaine Piper in 1933, his parents, Edwin E. Piper, Sr. in 1974 and Lola Scott Piper in 1993, as well as his step-son, Frank "Pancho" Wells in August, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elsie Rael Piper, his daughter, Lauren Scott Piper, and grandchildren, Maddie Franco Bauer (Dave) and Grant Franco and his brother, Richard A. Piper from Arvada, Colorado and nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his step-daughters, Kathie Wells Chavez (Dennis), and Penny Wells Shannen (Tom). Grandchildren, Michael King, Kristin Dawe, Elisha Wells, Erica Chavez Webster (Brad), Amanda Chavez, as well as many great grandchildren.



Ed graduated from Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley in 1951. He served in the U. S. Navy before graduating from University of Colorado Law School in Boulder in 1957. He practiced law in Denver and Santa Fe before relocating to Albuquerque in 1963 where he specialized in transportation law.



Through his life Ed enjoyed skiing, golf, reading, history, and travel. Family was especially important to him. He will be remembered by his wry sense of humor and will be dearly missed.



A funeral mass is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel on Wyoming and Paseo Del Norte, Albuquerque.



