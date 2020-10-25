1/1
Edwin Verploegh
Edwin G. Verploegh



Edwin Gene Verploegh, long-time resident of Las Cruces, passed away on October 17, 2020 at age 93. Ed was born on November 6, 1926 in Tingley, Iowa. Called "Brother," the youngest of four boys, he enlisted in the US Army Air Forces at age 17. Training at Chanute Field made him a lifelong Cubbies fan. He was posted to Kirtland Field in Albuquerque where he met his wife Carol. They were married in 1952 and lived in Corrales for many years.

Among Ed's diverse talents: teacher, farmer, pilot, adobero, builder of houses and sundials, woodworker, sculptor, jeweler, and world traveler. Ed's generous spirit meant that he volunteered for groups including Meals on Wheels (until age 85!), First Christian Church, Mountain View Co-op, Soup Kitchen, Civitan and chartered the Habitat for Humanity in Las Cruces.

Ed was preceded by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn, and brothers Spark, Russell and Howard. He is survived by his sons, Curtis and John, daughter, Lisa, grand-children, Benjamin, Russell, Addie, Miriam and Connor.

He lived by the words of Rudyard Kipling, "What you do when you don't have to, determines what you will be when you can't help it."


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
