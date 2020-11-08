1/1
Edwin Wittwer
1928 - 2020
Edwin Charles Wittwer



Edwin Charles Wittwer, born Saturday, November 3, 1928 in Lincoln, NE to Edwin Joseph and Elsie Mae Wittwer, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, on his 92nd birthday. Ed graduated from High School in 1946. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and was assigned to the 4925th atomic test group at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque. After four years in the Air Force, Ed spent 37 years at Sandia National Laboratories, retiring in 1990. While at Sandia, Ed met his wife of 42+ years, Nadine. Ed and Nadine had an incredible marriage traveling and doing all the many things they enjoyed together. Ed was immensely proud of being a member of the Masonic Order Mesa Lodge 68 since 1957, and the Shriners since 1958 as a life member of the Shrine Patrol. Ed lost Nadine to cancer on February 22, 2017. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Fred. Ed was a friend to all and an incredible and loving husband and stepfather. Ed is survived by his stepson, Michael Hallick and his wife, Debbie; three step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren, all from the Dallas area. Ed is also survived by his four nieces, Barbara, Sherry, Sondra, and Liesa. Ed was grateful to have received kind and caring support from family, neighbors, and numerous friends. He felt especially thankful and blessed for the incredible love, care, and support he received from Dick and Renee Shaw. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 6600 Zuni Rd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Please visit our online guestbook for Ed at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
