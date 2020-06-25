Edwina Agnes Repichowski
Edwina A. Repichowski (Winnie), aged 94, passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 amongst her beloved family. Edwina was born June 27, 1925 in Roscommon, MI to Edward H. Sheppard and Emma A. (Richardson) Sheppard. Edwina married Joseph Repichowski in 1944 and remained so until his passing in 1996. Edwina was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was energetic and athletic and could outrun any child in the neighborhood, especially when they were up to no good. Edwina had a fierce sense of humor and never beat around the bush when she had something to say. She could often be heard singing along with the radio to the "old tunes" that she loved, while cooking something delicious in the kitchen. She was the giver of sage advice such as; "stop crying or I'll give you something to cry about" or "huh hell, pay attention" and her favorite "Damned if you do, Damned If you don't". Edwina loved her family the most. Edwina is preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband Joe; her sister Justine Mogel; brother Jack Sheppard; daughters Lynne Cole and Lynda Seale, son-in-law Randy Cole, and grandson Michael Repichowski. Edwina is survived by her three sons; Joseph (JoEddy) and wife Lera, Randy, and Jeff; son-in-law Jerry Seale of Cleveland, TX, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Chapel followed by Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
