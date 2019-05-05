Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Effie Ewing Lehner







Effie Ewing LehnerOn April 29,2019, Effie Ewing Lehner freed herself from the constraints of her93 year old bodyto dance inheaven with herhusband and do cross word puzzles when she so desires.Born in Canyon, MT in 1926, Effie traveled through the great depression and into World War II, when she married Louis Lehner in 1942, and proceeded to have 4 children over a span of 10 years. My father said it was love at first sight and she and Lou loved each other for 66 years.Effie was beloved for her graciousness, her patience, her sharp and witty sense of humor, her unconditional acceptance of imperfect humans and her unbiased and loving relationships with her children, the strays the children brought home, her 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and the numerous nephews and nieces from her Ewing-Moffat step siblings. She made and collected life longfriends. All were loved and often nurtured by this warm and caring mother who lost her own mother at 11 years old and had her first baby at 17 years of age. Effie loved to read, dance with her husband and play endless cards.Effie would like you to know her work here was done and she was ready to reunite with family and friends. If there are any complaints about her leaving after 5 years at La Vida Llena nursing home, please take it up with her surviving children; Louis (wife Darlene), James (wife Frieda), son Lonnie, and Kathie (partner Maggie). We are glad she is free and finally with her departed loved ones. Oh and she's waiting for us on the other side of the river!

